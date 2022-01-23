UFC 270: Francis Ngannou beats Ciryl Gane to retain heavyweight title and unify division

(CNN) Francis Ngannou beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on Saturday night to retain his heavyweight title and unify the division.

Hampered by knee injuries -- which he revealed after the fight -- Ngannou, known for being one of the sport's biggest punchers , relied on his wrestling and ground game against Gane.

And despite appearing down after the first two rounds, the 35-year-old finished the evening winning by a unanimous decision at Honda Center in Anaheim.

In beating Gane, the interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou cements his position as one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport.

And the impressive victory comes despite suffering substantial injuries to his knees three weeks ago. The Cameroonian fighter said afterwards he had torn his right MCL and damaged his ACL during training.

Read More