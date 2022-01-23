Make this mood-boosting meal right now

This month, recipe developer and writer Casey Barber thinks it's time to make chili. Stay tuned for her February recipe selection, and for all the months that follow.

(CNN) If the post-holiday slump is hitting a little harder for you in 2022, you're not the only one. It's cold and icy across the country, and many of us feel like staying indoors until spring. It's times like these when we all need comfort, and a hearty bowl of chili will cure what ails you: It might even be an antidepressant, according to a recent study.

Though various regions of the Southwest and Central America lay claim to being the birthplace of chili -- San Antonio, New Mexico, northern Mexico -- the food is as diverse as the population of North America, according to Robb Walsh, author of " The Chili Cookbook ."

The Aztecs and other Mesoamerican cultures made chile pepper-spiced stews with turkey, lobster and frogs, he noted, while chile peppers have been grown in New Mexico since the 1600s.

Texas has a number of competing chili origin stories, including Mexican-American War soldiers who adapted the field dish known as chili con carne and the San Antonio Chili Queens , who sold chili from outdoor stalls in the late 1800s, long before food trucks hit the scene. William Gebhardt, a German immigrant in New Braunfels, brought chili spices to a wider public when he patented the first canned chili powder blend in 1899.

It's that adaptability that makes chili so well suited for any palate, whether you're an omnivore or vegan, whether you want to sweat through your scalp or feel a slow burn, or whether you want to make yours with ground beef, chunks of lamb, five kinds of beans or even tofu.