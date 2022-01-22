Wildfire burns near California's Highway 1, prompting evacuations

(CNN) A wildfire near California's legendary Highway 1, which winds along the Pacific coastline, prompted evacuation orders in Monterey County on Friday night.

The Colorado Fire was sparked in Palo Colorado Canyon in the Big Sur region, according to the county's office of emergency services.

Due to the blaze, Highway 1 was shut near the Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur, the Department of Transportation said in a tweet early Saturday.

Evacuation orders are mandatory for "all areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Rd. to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek," Monterey County officials said. It's unclear how many residents are impacted by the order.

The fire had burned around 100 acres when the evacuation order was issued Friday, CNN affiliate KCRA reported. It was located near Highway 1 north of the Bixby Bridge and near the Palo Colorado section of Monterey County, according to Caltrans.

