Trailer carrying about 100 monkeys crashes in Pennsylvania. One monkey is on the loose

(CNN) A collision between a dump truck and a trailer carrying about 100 monkeys on Friday scattered crates of live animals across a road in Montour County, Pennsylvania, and prompted a search for a "small number of monkeys," the state police said.

Temperatures were below freezing on Friday night.

Police initially tweeted that "a small number of monkeys may have fled the crash scene into the surrounding area," following the accident that blocked traffic on SR 54 at I-80 near Danville.

It's unclear how many monkeys were missing and if they were recaptured.

