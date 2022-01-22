Holly Thomas is a writer and editor based in London. She is morning editor at Katie Couric Media. She tweets @HolstaT. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Joss Whedon -- filmmaker, "Justice League" director, and most famously, the long-celebrated creator of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" -- has finally responded to a slew of accusations that have accumulated over recent years of cruelty, discrimination and mistreatment on set. Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on "Buffy" and its spinoff "Angel" accused him of belittling her religion and pregnancy and calling her "fat" among other humiliations, while Gal Gadot said Whedon "threatened my career" during "Justice League" filming. (The entities that produced both works share a parent company with CNN.)

Throughout a car-crash interview with Vulture, Whedon denied the worst of the allegations, including those of a costume designer who told the magazine Whedon had grabbed her and dug his fingernails into her arm. He admitted that he used to "yell" and "was not mannerly" toward Carpenter, but insisted that he did not call her fat -- and denied Gadot's claims as well. In general, however, Whedon did little to dislodge the impression of a "casually cruel" boss (as Carpenter put it) who relished his own power over anyone — especially women — in his orbit. The more Whedon explained or sought to justify himself, the deeper he dug his own hole, adding confirmation after confirmation that the man who dreamed up one of the most-loved feminist TV shows in history is in fact a selfish egomaniac.

For so many fans of the show, myself included, reading Whedon's patronizing, demeaning words about women was heartbreaking. Buffy was formative. Seeing a tiny blonde heroine — the type who'd normally make shrieking baddie fodder or vacuous on-screen arm candy — cast as a hero meant everything to kids who already sensed they too were destined to be underestimated.

Though her universe was supernatural, the emotions which ran through the world of Buffy and her friends felt acutely real. She was the outsiders' champion, carrying the weight of the world in secret. Now, thanks to Whedon, she looks more like a veil, disguising her misogynist creator's true nature in plain sight. Can she ever be reclaimed by the fans who loved her?