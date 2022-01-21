Iran, China and Russia hold naval drills in north Indian Ocean

Iran, China and Russia held their third joint naval drills in the northern Indian Ocean on Friday, state TV reported.

Navies from Iran's armed forces and Revolutionary Guards are taking part in the "2022 Marine Security Belt" exercise over an area of 17,000 square kilometers (6,560 square miles), Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajoldini, spokesman for the drills, told state TV.

The drills will include various tactical exercises such as rescuing a burning vessel, releasing a hijacked vessel, and shooting at air targets at night.

He said the exercises began in the early hours of Friday morning.

A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army official website on January 21, 2022 shows a warship during a joint military drill in the Indian Ocean.

The drills will include tactical exercises such as shooting at air targets at night.

The three countries started joint naval drills in 2019 in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area, Tajoldini said.

Read More