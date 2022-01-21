Kyle Rittenhouse is seeking return of the gun used in the Kenosha shootings to destroy it, court document shows

(CNN) Kyle Rittenhouse, who faced trial over killing two people and shooting another in 2020 during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has asked a court to order the release of the gun he used because he wants to properly destroy it, according to a court document filed by his attorney.

Rittenhouse, now 19, was acquitted in November of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges stemming from the shootings that unfolded during protests against police brutality in August 2020.

A court document filed Wednesday by Rittenhouse's attorney in Kenosha County Circuit Court requests the release of his personal property that was seized by police when he was arrested.

"Mr. Rittenhouse further wishes to ensure that the firearm in question is properly destroyed," attorney Mark Richards writes in the court document.

Rittenhouse, 17 at the time of the shootings, said he fired in self-defense during the unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake , a 29-year-old Black man, in Kenosha.

Read More