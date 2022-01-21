Kobe Bryant crash photos were shared widely, widow's lawyers say in court filing

(CNN) Weeks before her lawsuit is set to go to trial, lawyers for Vanessa Bryant allege photos of the crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter, and others were shared widely, according to court documents.

"Discovery has shown that the close-up photos of Gianna and Kobe's remains were passed around on at least twenty-eight Sheriff's Department devices and by at least a dozen firefighters, and shown off in bars and at an awards gala," says a filing from Bryant's lawyers filed Thursday. "It has also shown that Defendants engaged in a cover up, destroying the direct forensic evidence of their misconduct and requiring extensive circumstantial evidence to establish the full extent of that misconduct."

Skip Miller, partner of the Barondess Law Firm and outside counsel for the county, had no comment.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020.

Read More