Martin Luther King Jr., center, leads one of the Selma to Montgomery marches in 1965. With King, from left, are Ralph Abernathy, James Forman, Jesse Douglas and John Lewis.
Steve Schapiro/Getty Images

'His images moved minds': The legacy of Steve Schapiro

Steve Schapiro, an acclaimed photojournalist perhaps best known for his work documenting the civil rights movement, died January 15 at the age of 87.

"We have lost a giant of 20th-century photography, and Schapiro's contributions are immeasurable," said Bob Ahern, director of archive photography for Getty Images. "His talent defied genres, and he brought a compassionate and informed eye to events that decades later are still shaping our lives and our news today."

Schapiro photographed the March on Washington in 1963 as well as the Selma to Montgomery marches in 1965. He took iconic images of Martin Luther King Jr. and covered Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign.

Schapiro "was important to the movement," filmmaker Ava DuVernay tweeted after his death, adding that "his images moved minds during a crucial time."

Schapiro was also known for his portraits of some of the world's biggest celebrities, including Muhammad Ali, David Bowie and Barbra Streisand. He worked on movie sets, too, producing still photography for "The Godfather," "Taxi Driver" and other major films.

Through the years, his work appeared on the covers of countless magazines, including Time, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, Sports Illustrated and Vanity Fair.

"It's rare to find photographers that can make photographs across so many genres and with such ease, but Steve's camera intersected with so many pivotal points in history and he did it all," Ahern said.

Writer James Baldwin dances in New Orleans with a woman who worked for the Congress of Racial Equality. "Baldwin introduced me to the civil rights movement," Schapiro wrote. "I read his article about the conditions of Blacks in America, which later became 'The Fire Next Time,' and immediately called my editor at Life asking if I could do a photo essay on Baldwin. He struck me as someone who was particularly charismatic in the way he was influencing a very important subject."
Actress and musician Barbra Streisand smiles as she sits in a bathtub in 1967. Schapiro shot album covers and artwork for Streisand.
Robert F. Kennedy campaigns in California in 1967. He was assassinated shortly after winning the state's Democratic primary in June 1968.
Director Martin Scorsese sits behind actor Robert De Niro during the filming of 1976's "Taxi Driver." Schapiro took photos on the movie sets of many famous movies, including "The Godfather" and "Chinatown."
Boxing great Muhammad Ali strikes a playful pose in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1963. Schapiro was on assignment for Sports Illustrated, and this was early in the boxer's career. Schapiro said he saw a different side of Ali. "He really was extremely quiet and incredibly polite — in every way, just a terrific person," Schapiro told Rolling Stone in 2018.
At left, a young activist wears white face paint reading "vote" as he takes part in a Selma to Montgomery march in 1965. At right, a woman at the march holds a sign that says "stop police killings." Schapiro's civil rights photos "bring us an intimacy and stillness that connect us profoundly with their subjects," Ahern said. "He made photos that informed, but he also made us feel — a byproduct of his remarkable talent but also of his own activism and point of view."
Singer David Bowie holds up a biography of actor Buster Keaton in 1975. "He found out that I had photographed Buster Keaton and Keaton was one of his heroes, so we immediately became friends," Schapiro recalled in 2016. Schapiro shot a couple of album covers for Bowie.
Protesters take part in the March on Washington in 1963. At center is baseball player Jackie Robinson, with his arm around his son David. Rosa Parks is also in front, wearing a black dress with a white jacket.
