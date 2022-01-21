Florida man arrested near US-Canada border and charged with human smuggling

(CNN) A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after a US Border Patrol agent discovered two undocumented foreign nationals traveling with him in a van less than one mile south of the US-Canadian border in Minnesota, according to a criminal complaint filed by the US Department of Justice.

Steve Shand, 47, was arrested by USBP agents Wednesday in the rural area between the official ports of border entry in Lancaster, Minnesota, and Pembina, North Dakota, according to the news release.

The two passengers in the van were Indian nationals and were in the US illegally, according to the complaint filed in US District Court for Minnesota.

Shand is charged with one count of "knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien had come to, entered, or remained in the United States in violation of law, transported, and moved or attempted to transport and move such alien," according to the complaint.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday and was ordered to remain in custody pending a hearing on January 24. Shand's attorney has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

