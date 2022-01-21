Federal inspectors investigating 'numerous complaints' about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control

(CNN) The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is investigating "numerous complaints" about labs and testing sites associated with the Center for Covid Control, the agency confirmed to CNN Friday.

"We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS's Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these kinds of complaints and is aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company's labs," said Dr. Lee Fleisher, chief medical officer and director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality for CMS, in a statement.

The lawsuit filed by Keith Ellison in Hennepin County district court says the Minnesota Department of Health got complaints after people were tested for Covid-19 at pop-up testing sites around the state operated by CCC.

CCC has not responded to a CNN request for comment.

Read More