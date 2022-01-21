Suspect in killing of woman at Los Angeles store charged with murder

Los Angeles (CNN) The man suspected of killing Brianna Kupfer while she was alone at work last week was charged Friday with murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

"Those who show no compassion for human life will face serious consequences," District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. "The murder of Brianna Kupfer has left Los Angeles County devastated and my office is reaching out to her family to provide any services they may need."

Pasadena police arrested Shawn Laval Smith, 31, late Wednesday morning in a commercial district known as Old Town and then handed him over to the Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) custody. He Is being held on $2 million bail, according to inmate records.

Los Angeles police identified Shawn Laval Smith as a suspect in the death of a store employee in the city's Hancock Park neighborhood.

CNN was not immediately able to find lawyer information for Smith, who was expected to be arraigned later Friday. He is charged with one count of murder and a special allegation that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife.

Kupfer, 24, was stabbed on January 13 while she was working at a furniture store in Los Angeles' Hancock Park neighborhood. Her attacker fled down the back alley of the store, the LAPD said Tuesday.

Read More