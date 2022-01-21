Alex Murdaugh charged with 23 more crimes

(CNN) A South Carolina grand jury has returned four new indictments against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh, charging him with 23 more crimes, the state attorney general said Friday.

The charges include 19 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and four counts of computer crimes.

The latest indictment alleges that Murdaugh stole more than $2.2 million meant for four clients Natarsha Thomas, Hakeem Pinckney, Arthur Badger and Deon Martin.

Murdaugh is accused of stealing nearly $8.5 million in settlement money altogether, according to indictments.

CNN has reached out to Murdaugh's attorney for comment.

