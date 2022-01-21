(CNN) Defending champion Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the Australian Open by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka, a two time Australian Open champion, had gone a set up in the high quality match on Friday but failed to close it out, with the 20-year-old Anisimova completing her comeback in a third set tie-break to win 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5).

"I'm speechless, I absolutely love playing in front of you guys in Melbourne. Honestly, it's so much fun," Anisimova said to the crowd after the match.

"I mean, I can't stop smiling even when I'm playing, even though I should be serious."

The first meeting between the two women produced a spectacular match with the Australian crowd cheering both players on until its conclusion.

