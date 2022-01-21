Women's handball team 'disgusted' after hidden cameras are discovered in locker room

(CNN) A top women's handball team in Germany says it is sticking together after two hidden cameras were discovered in the players' locker room earlier this week.

According to TuS Metzingen, which competes in the Bundesliga, an individual has since been placed under urgent suspicion and their association with the club has been terminated immediately. A police investigation is ongoing.

"This disgusting act -- which was also committed by a person we trust directly -- is simply shocking and has affected all of us greatly," said manager Ferenc Rott in a statement released by Metzingen on Thursday.

In the statement, the team did not identify the person it suspects, nor their role with the team.

"We have discussed this incident intensively with the team and I am very impressed that our players have stuck together so strongly and decided to play the game against Bietigheim [on Wednesday] together," Rott added.

