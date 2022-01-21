11 hole-in-ones in six months: Is this the hottest golfer on the planet?

(CNN)British amateur golfer Neil Watts is very much the world's go to hole-in-one guy at the moment -- he's hit 11 aces in the last six months.
Although the odds of professional golfers hitting a hole-in-one are significantly higher than your average player, they still may go their whole career without achieving that feat.
According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of a tour player hitting a hole-in-one are 3,000-to-1, while for average players they are 12,000-to-1.
Watts hit his first ever ace in June 2021, with a further 10 coming in the next few months.
The British golfer really aced it during an interview with British broadcaster ITV in December when he it a hole-in-one while the cameras were rolling.
Watts remembers being given a box of balls specifically by the Tracy Park pro shop -- the golf club where he's achieved his feat -- for the interview.
He hit the first 10 balls before the interview and was then asked to hit the remaining balls for some more footage.
"And I did it on the I think it was on the 15th golf ball. I got the hole-in-one," Watts told CNN Sport. "But I didn't think he'd set up the camera, to be honest.
"Because I turned round to him and I said: 'That'll be close because that was like the one I had before on the hole.'
"And when we got up there, the cameramen went to the hole, he said: 'There is one in the hole,' and we all said: 'Don't be silly.' And he said: 'No, I'm not joking, there's a ball in the hole.' And it was one of the ones they gave us from the pro shop.