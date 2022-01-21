11 hole-in-ones in six months: Is this the hottest golfer on the planet?

(CNN) British amateur golfer Neil Watts is very much the world's go to hole-in-one guy at the moment -- he's hit 11 aces in the last six months.

Although the odds of professional golfers hitting a hole-in-one are significantly higher than your average player, they still may go their whole career without achieving that feat.

According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of a tour player hitting a hole-in-one are 3,000-to-1, while for average players they are 12,000-to-1.

Watts hit his first ever ace in June 2021, with a further 10 coming in the next few months.

The British golfer really aced it during an interview with British broadcaster ITV in December when he it a hole-in-one while the cameras were rolling.

