ColourPop’s makeup is famous for its highly pigmented shades and a rainbow’s worth of shades in shimmering and matte shades that range from neon to subtle. And if you happen to be refreshing your makeup drawer for new-year-new-you vibes, the brand’s 30% off sale has got you covered.

If makeup isn’t your thing, skin care is covered in the discount, too. The sale starts today and runs through Jan. 24, so shop it fast before your top picks from this cult-favorite brand sell out.

The Ultimate Haul ($175, originally $250; colourpop.com)

The Ultimate Haul ColourPop

This total vault is perfect for the ultimate makeup fan: It comes with a mix of nude and bright shades of eye colors, Colour Stix eyeliners, lip pencils and gel liners — plus much, much more.

Foundation Stix ($7, originally $10; colourpop.com)

Foundation Stix ColourPop

This buildable foundation stick goes from concealer to full-face coverage in no time.

It’s Grr Time ($5.40, originally $8; colourpop.com)

It’s Grr Time ColourPop

This juicy lip lacquer gives lips a mirror-like, juicy berry tint. There’s mango butter in the formula for extra hydration, too.

Crystal Face Jewels ($4.90, originally $7; colourpop.com)

Crystal Face Jewels ColourPop

Glam up your face for parties or the warm-weather music festivals to come (hopefully) with these face jewels.

Such a Rush ($8.40, originally $12; colourpop.com)

Such a Rush ColourPop

This palette has a highlighter, blush and bronzer all in one handy package, including two tones of blush for whatever your mood is.

The Bright Stuff Skincare (starting at $49, originally $70; colourpop.com)

The Bright Stuff Skincare ColourPop

This all-in-one skincare set gets you going from cleanser to toner in one purchase, and everything in here is vegan, paraben-free and dermatologist-tested.

Colour Stix (starting at $4.20, originally $6; colourpop.com)

Colour Stix ColourPop

This matte, highly pigmented eye pencil goes from eyeshadow to a pop of color as eyeliner in no time, and it’s 100% vegan so you can feel good about each and every use.

Midnight Masquerade (starting at $16.80, originally $24; colourpop.com)

Midnight Masquerade ColourPop

A colorful set for teens or grown-ups who like a little extra sparkle and color in their day, this set of 15 princess-y eyeshadows works out to just about $1 each during the sale.

Sugar Body Polish (starting at $9.80, originally $14; colourpop.com)

Sugar Body Polish ColourPop

Get all that wintertime dead skin off with this sugar-y body polish, which is gentle and hydrating on dry skin.

Hot to Blot (starting at $31.50, originally $45; colourpop.com)

Hot to Blot ColourPop

This set of effortlessly matte shades is perfect for keeping for yourself for a full range of looks, or for sharing with friends — and all the colors are buildable so you can get exactly the intensity you want for your mood.