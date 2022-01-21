People have been wearing jewelry since the dawn of civilization, and yet there’s always a way to make a look your own. Take the layering trend, for example; by combining a few special pieces, you can revamp and elevate your style in a way that’s totally unique to you. This year, Brilliant Earth is here to help you do just that.
Since its founding in 2005, Brilliant Earth has been setting new standards in the jewelry industry through transparency, sustainability and compassion. Its award-winning in-house design team creates distinctive pieces that are brought to life by jewelers who specialize in quality and craftsmanship. But the real difference? Brilliant Earth strives to meet rigorous diamond-sourcing protocols, use recycled precious metals, ship with postconsumer recycled materials and enact positive social change through community empowerment so you can feel truly joyful about your jewelry.
Here are three tips to help you layer your jewelry in a way that’s true to you.
Play with texture
When it comes to layering, opposites attract. Pair smooth pearls with bold diamonds. Combine your most delicate chain with an edgy accent piece. When creating necklace stacks, vary the lengths, and symmetry is overrated — earrings don’t have to match!
Lola Paperclip Chain Necklace ($650; brilliantearth.com)
Yes, it’s a foolproof accent piece all on its own, but when paired with something simpler, this Lola Paperclip necklace offers even more depth and individuality. Opt for small or large links in your choice of either yellow or white gold.
Bezel Strand Diamond Necklace ($1,790; brilliantearth.com)
This delicate, 18-karat gold chain has bezel-set diamonds spaced evenly throughout. The length can be adjusted to either 22 or 24 inches, so it’s a no-brainer base for your layered necklaces.
Add a personal touch
Jewelry isn’t just an accessory — it’s an opportunity to express your personality. Choose pieces that mean something to you, whether through symbolism, sentiments, engravings or birthstones.
Teardrop Amethyst Earrings ($290; brilliantearth.com)
A pear-shaped gemstone is encapsulated in a yellow gold setting, so you can show off your birthstone and add a pop of color to your layered look. These earrings come in six different gemstone options. The French wire setting offers plenty of movement, which translates to plenty of sparkle.
Engravable Diamond Bar Bracelet ($590; brilliantearth.com)
The cable chain is simple and easy to layer, but the lustrous metal bar is engravable so you can add a customized touch. This bracelet also comes in your choice of silver, white gold, yellow gold and rose gold.
Look for style with substance
It’s one thing to love the look of a piece, but there’s nothing better than jewelry you can feel good about wearing. With the Jewelry That Gives Back collection from Brilliant Earth, you can create positive social change by supporting the causes you care about.
Amazon Rainforest Diamond Pendant ($150; brilliantearth.com)
This necklace was created in partnership with the Rainforest Alliance, so you’re helping to create a more sustainable world. The handcrafted pendant is inspired by the Amazon River, while the silver chain is length-adjustable for layering.
Simone I. Smith Signature Small Hoop Earrings ($165; brilliantearth.com)
They’re lustrous and chic for everyday wear, but these 14-karat gold hoop earrings go much deeper than that: Brilliant Earth donates a portion of each sale to the NAACP, which supports social change through expanded democracy and racial justice.
