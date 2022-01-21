Seoul, South Korea (CNN)South Korea's public broadcaster has apologized over the death last year of a horse that was tripped during the filming of a stunt, in a case that has sparked outcry from animal rights advocates.
The horse fell on November 2 while filming a scene for period drama "The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won," Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) said in a statement Thursday.
The statement said the stunt required an actor riding the horse to fall off and the production team had "prepared and checked ... in case of an accident."
"But despite these efforts, there was an accident in which the actor fell far from the horse and the horse's upper body hit the ground," the statement said. The horse died about a week after filming, it added.
"We cannot help but feel a deep sense of responsibility that the unfortunate incident has happened," the statement said. "We apologize to viewers again for failing to prevent the accident in advance."
In a video posted to the Korean Animal Welfare Association (KAWA) Instagram page on Thursday, an actor in traditional costume can be seen riding a black horse, which has a rope tied to one of its back legs.
As the rope gets tighter, the horse falls face first into the ground, sending the actor flying into the air, the video shows. The horse can then be seen kicking its rear legs while its head remains still.
In a statement Thursday, KAWA criticized the production crew for allegedly failing to check the horse's condition after it fell.
"Right after the filming, staff ran to check on the actor that fell on the ground," KAWA said. "But no one checked the condition of the horse."
And public anger was mounting on social media.