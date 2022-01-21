Seoul, South Korea (CNN) South Korea's public broadcaster has apologized over the death last year of a horse that was tripped during the filming of a stunt, in a case that has sparked outcry from animal rights advocates.

The horse fell on November 2 while filming a scene for period drama "The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won," Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) said in a statement Thursday.

The statement said the stunt required an actor riding the horse to fall off and the production team had "prepared and checked ... in case of an accident."

"But despite these efforts, there was an accident in which the actor fell far from the horse and the horse's upper body hit the ground," the statement said. The horse died about a week after filming, it added.

"We cannot help but feel a deep sense of responsibility that the unfortunate incident has happened," the statement said. "We apologize to viewers again for failing to prevent the accident in advance."

