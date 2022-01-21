(CNN) The Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, will be renamed as the sex abuse civil case against the British royal continues moving forward in the United States, school officials say.

"We are changing the name to move in a different direction due to the negative reports about Prince Andrew," school principal Craig Campbell told CNN in an email. "We hope to build our identity as a positive, supportive school community with a name to match."

Local residents will have a chance to submit name suggestions to a six-person renaming committee that includes students, staff and community members. The top three names will then be recommended to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, which will have final approval.

The 61-year-old royal is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and forced to perform sex acts with the prince at the age of 17. Prince Andrew has vigorously denied those claims.