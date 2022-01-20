'Living fortress' dinosaur was lonesome, sluggish and hard of hearing

(CNN) Life as a "living fortress" was a lonesome one for this dinosaur. A heavily armored nodosaurid, which sported elongated spikes on its neck and shoulders, was likely a sluggish loner who couldn't hear very well, according to a new study.

Researchers studied the braincase of the 80 million-year-old herbivorous dinosaur, which was related to the famously club-tailed ankylosaurs.

The fossil of Struthiosaurus austriacus was first discovered in Austria and has been in the collection of the Institute for Paleontology in Vienna since the 1800s.

While some of these lumbering, tank-like ankylosaurs could reach up to 26 feet (8 meters) in length, Struthiosaurus was relatively small at 8.8 feet (2.7 meters) long.

In order to better understand the hearing and equilibirum of this ironclad dinosaur, researchers analyzed the small 1.9-inch (50-millimeter) braincase, using a micro-CT scanner to create a digital 3D cast. While the brain tissue of a dinosaur was too fragile to preserve, the structure of its braincase can reveal aspects of a dinosaur's lifestyle.

