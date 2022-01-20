The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to...doom

(CNN) The Doomsday Clock has been ticking for exactly 75 years. But it's no ordinary clock.

It attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world.

On Thursday, the clock was set at 100 seconds until midnight -- the same time it has been since 2020.

The clock isn't designed to definitively measure existential threats, but rather to spark conversations about difficult scientific topics such as climate change, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, which created the clock in 1947.

What is the Doomsday Clock?

