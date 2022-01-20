Man confesses to 2 unsolved murders in Virginia and Maryland

(CNN) Two cold case murders in Maryland and Virginia that took place about 15 years apart have been solved after an already incarcerated man confessed to both, according to police in Maryland.

Charles Helem, 52, confessed last year to the 1987 murder of Eige Sober-Adler in Fairfax County, Virginia, and the 2002 murder of Jennifer Landry in Mount Rainier, Maryland, a news release from the Prince George's County Police Department said.

Helem is currently serving a life sentence in Red Onion State Prison in Virginia for the unrelated 2002 death of Patricia Bentley, 37. He was arrested in Fairfax County in 2002 and convicted in 2003 for that case, police said. CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Helem at this time.

"Patricia was a single mother who was killed inside her town home in Chantilly," said Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis during a news conference Wednesday.

The investigation of the two cold case murders was reignited in 2010, when Helem sent a letter to the Mount Rainier Police Department claiming to have knowledge about Landry's murder. Landry, 19, was from Randolph, Massachusetts.

