Theodore Roosevelt statue removed from NYC museum after sparking controversy

(CNN) A statue of US President Theodore Roosevelt that sat in front of a New York museum for nearly 80 years was removed this week after criticism over its "racial" image.

The sculpture, which was located at the American Museum of Natural History , featured the 26th president on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on either side of him.

A museum spokesperson told CNN in a written statement on Thursday the process of removing the statue was "conducted with historic preservation specialists and approved by multiple New York City agencies". It will include a restoration of the plaza in front of the museum.

Removal began Tuesday and the sculpture was gone as of Thursday, after a year-and-a-half process.