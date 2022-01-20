How you can help victims of the Tonga tsunami and volcano

(CNN)A massive volcanic eruption took place on January 15 about 20 miles from the islands of Tonga. The eruption left much of the country covered in volcanic ash and caused a tsunami that led to flooding.
Because of the country's remote location, the true scale of the destruction is only now becoming clear -- but it is expected to be severe.
The Polynesian country is made up of more than 170 islands and is home to about 100,000 people.
Much of the country's drinking water is contaminated with ash and many homes have been destroyed, leaving people there in need of water and shelter.
Outside aid is beginning to arrive but is being carefully distributed because Tonga has closed its borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here are some of the organizations that are providing aid and accepting donations to help this cause.
The International Federation of Red Cross has workers on the ground in Tonga and says there is an urgent need for drinking water.
UNICEF is shipping emergency supplies from Australia and is working with the government in Tonga to get aid inside the country.
In addition, Tonga's Olympic flagbearer, Pita Taufatofua, has started a GoFundMe which he says will go "towards those most in need."