How you can help victims of the Tonga tsunami and volcano

(CNN) A massive volcanic eruption took place on January 15 about 20 miles from the islands of Tonga. The eruption left much of the country covered in volcanic ash and caused a tsunami that led to flooding.

Because of the country's remote location, the true scale of the destruction is only now becoming clear -- but it is expected to be severe.

The Polynesian country is made up of more than 170 islands and is home to about 100,000 people.

Much of the country's drinking water is contaminated with ash and many homes have been destroyed, leaving people there in need of water and shelter.

Outside aid is beginning to arrive but is being carefully distributed because Tonga has closed its borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

