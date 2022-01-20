11-month-old girl in critical condition after she was shot in face, caught in crossfire in the Bronx

(CNN) An 11-month-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the face Wednesday while she was with her mother in a parked car in the Bronx neighborhood of New York, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. when an armed man chased another man down the street and fired two shots, New York Police Department Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack said during a news conference. The mother and child were parked on a corner while the child's father was in a nearby grocery store when the shots were fired, injuring the girl in her left cheek, police said.

Police were on scene interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for video of the incident, McCormack said.

"This is not the city our children should grow up in. And we need help," New York Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday night. He called the shooting a "wake-up call" and implored legislators and district attorneys to address the issue of gun violence in the city.

"We need help from Albany, we need help from our district attorneys and we need help to make sure we don't continue to put young people in the pathway of violence. We're losing on both ends."

