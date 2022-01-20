Michelle Go's death hasn't been labeled a hate crime but it adds to the fear that Asian Americans feel

(CNN) A rush of emotion ran through Chong Bretillon's body as she biked into Times Square, where massive billboards displayed the portraits of Michelle Alyssa Go and many Asian American victims of bias attacks.

"I was overwhelmed with both grief and sorrow," said Bretillon, a 41-year-old Korean American and college instructor. "It put it all together, the Asian American community's fears and the problem of racial violence."

"It brought the point home that this has been happening and you cannot look away," said Bretillon, who was in Times Square attending a vigil for Go earlier this week.

The death of Go, who was pushed to her death in front of a Times Square subway train, jolted Asian Americans across the United States, even though the incident isn't being investigated as a hate crime. It prompted a kind of collective grief in a community affected by an increase in anti-Asian violence in recent years, advocates say.

Go was 40 years old and worked in mergers and acquisitions for the multimillion-dollar financial firm Deloitte Services LP. She was remembered as a compassionate woman who volunteered her time to help women, children and homeless people.