(Reuters) Unvaccinated Swiss snowboarder Patrizia Kummer said she had to overcome unexpected hurdles to earn a spot at the Beijing Winter Olympics next month, but does not feel a mandatory 21-day quarantine is punishment.

The 34-year-old Kummer, who won gold at the Sochi 2014 Games, is already in quarantine in the Chinese capital as an unvaccinated athlete and said getting to China involved missing qualifying races and worrying about a spot on the Swiss team.

"So, last spring I decided ... I had to take the decision if I wanted to take the vaccine or not," Kummer, already a week into her quarantine, told a news conference.

"In the end, I just decided like, no, for personal reasons," she said.

Initially she said her decision had not affected her preparations, until Games organisers announced late last year that unvaccinated athletes bound for Beijing would have to quarantine for three weeks on arrival.

