Prince Andrew's Twitter account deleted, days after royal loses military titles and charities

Visitors to the prince's official Twitter page, @TheDukeofYork, which has previously been tagged in posts by the official royal family Twitter handle, are now met with a blank page and a message stating "this account doesn't exist."

The bio on the page used to read "The Official Twitter Account for The Duke of York" and his own tweets were signed off with "AY," according to PA Media news agency. An account on YouTube is also no longer available, PA Media reports.

The prince still appears to have an official Instagram account, though this has recently been made private, meaning followers must request access to the page.

Buckingham Palace has also updated its official website to reflect moves taken by the royal family to distance themselves from the Duke of York , who is facing a civil sexual assault trial in the US.

Read More