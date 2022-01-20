Today's news in 10 minutes

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
January 21, 2022
BLURBS
1. What city is set to become the first ever to host both a Winter Olympics and a Summer Olympics?
2. What U.S. holiday was first observed in 1986, though several states and cities had been holding their own observances for years before that?
3. A rare, "blanket" type of what animal was recently observed by a marine biologist who was snorkeling off Australia's Great Barrier Reef?
4. In what Pacific island nation did a recent volcanic eruption cause damage and trigger a tsunami that spread across the ocean?
5. What object, which was sent by a U.S. Army sergeant to his mother after World War II, was lost for 76 years and recently delivered to his widow in Massachusetts?
6. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recently predicted that between June 2020 and June 2021, America saw a record number (101,263) of what?
7. Airline carriers, the U.S. government, and the U.S. wireless industry are involved in a controversy concerning what kind of technology?
8. A food company recently made headlines for releasing a beauty mask that strongly resembles what lunch meat?
9. Near what Polynesian island did divers recently discover a 2-mile-long coral reef at a greater depth than these ecosystems are usually found?
10. Name the 19-year-old pilot who just became the youngest woman ever to fly solo around the world -- and the first woman to do that in a microlight aircraft.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10