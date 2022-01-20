While chocolates, a handwritten card and flowers are always thoughtful come Feb. 14, a gorgeous Valentine’s Day jewelry gift is the ultimate way to show your significant other that you love them beyond compare.

To help get you started, we picked out our favorite swoon-worthy styles to give your S.O. this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking to wow them with a colorful pair of gemstone earrings or surprise them with a stunning diamond necklace, you’re sure to find something that they’ll love below.

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops ($75; mejuri.com)

These sterling silver croissant-inspired hoops are coated in 18-karat solid gold vermeil for a look that is both classic and modern. They can’t go wrong pairing them with practically everything in their closet.

Catbird Dollhouse Locket ($168; catbirdnyc.com)

Available as an oval-shaped or heart-shaped locket, this Dollhouse style from Catbird is a bestseller for obvious reasons. You can get it engraved with an initial of your choice and plop in a picture to make for a truly unforgettable and heartfelt gift. It’s available in sterling silver too.

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace ($27.75, originally $35; etsy.com)

Make her feel extra-special this year with this personalized minimalist name necklace, which you can get in rose gold, 18-karat gold or sterling silver.

Brilliant Earth Diamond Bar Bracelet (starting at $150; brilliantearth.com)

Personalize this beautiful bar bracelet with your choice of gemstone and metal. No matter what combination you choose, it’s sure to dazzle.

Fortune & Frame Flowered Vines Fortune Locket ($78; fortuneandframe.com)

Jewelry brand Fortune & Frame makes some of the most innovative lockets out there, including ones that look like little books and miniature fortune cookies. Inside this bestselling locket comes a personalized fortune, message or personal affirmation of your choosing.

BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace (starting at $42; baublebar.com)

Chain link jewelry is super trendy right now and showing no sign of slowing down. We especially love how this 14-karat gold plated paper clip chain looks layered with other necklaces.

Aurate Infinity Heart Ring ($80; auratenewyork.com)

Heart-shaped jewelry may seem a bit cliché for Valentine’s Day, but with a ring this dainty and pretty we’ll make an exception.

Zales Diamond Solitaire Pendant in Sterling Silver ($310, originally $500; zales.com)

If your Valentine loves simplicity, then they’re sure to swoon over this classic diamond solitaire pendant necklace. Crafted with sterling silver and a single sparkling diamond, it’s the perfect piece to show just how much you care.

Mikimoto Essential Elements Akoya Pearl Stud Earrings ($270; nordstrom.com)

Made of 18-karat gold and cultured Akoya pearls, these Mikimoto stud earrings are timelessly chic and sure to become an everyday favorite.

Kathryn Reichert Stackable Name Ring (starting at $28; etsy.com)

This sterling silver ring can be engraved with a name, date or meaningful word for a sentimental gift that they’ll cherish for years to come.

Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace ($320; mejuri.com)

Dainty, delicate and adorned with five high-quality and ethically sourced diamonds, what’s not to love about this Mejuri necklace?

BaubleBar Custom Bennett Tennis Bracelet (starting at $68; baublebar.com)

This trendy cubic zirconia tennis bracelet can be customized with up to 12 characters and eight gorgeous color combinations — including multicolor gems, ombre gems, hearts and colored letters.

Verlas Eternal Gemstone Ellipse Band (starting at $370; verlas.com)

If your Valentine enjoys making a bold statement with their jewelry, this ring is sure to delight them. It can be adorned with tiny oval-shaped amethyst, ruby, sapphire, topaz, emerald, morganite or tanzanite gems to suit their style.

Catbird x Cassi Namoda Red Moon Earring ($224 each; catbirdnyc.com)

Mix-and-match this stunning Red Moon earring — which features a romantic red garnet, recycled diamond and pearl set in 14-karat yellow gold — or gift them two to make it a luxe matching set.

Kendra Scott Jack Slider Bracelet ($78; nordstrom.com)

Add a pop of color to their arm party with this sparkly gemstone ID bracelet. Available in multicolor or green crystals, this is one bracelet that’s sure to stand out.

Kay Jewelers Love + Be Loved Diamond Ring ($450; kay.com)

The interlocking links of this yellow gold and diamond ring are the ultimate symbol of everlasting love.

Zales Uppercase Letter Charm Station Name Necklace in 10K Gold ($279; zales.com)

A personalized name necklace is always a good idea for someone you love and this charming block letter necklace is modern and elegant.

TomDesign Zodiac Bracelet ($20; etsy.com)

Or, if you’re looking for a different style of personalized jewelry, this zodiac bracelet is a wonderful option. Handmade with cubic zirconia stones, it’s dainty, delicate and available in silver, gold, or rose gold.

Brilliant Earth Amara Diamond Hoop Earrings ($250; brilliantearth.com)

Adorned with ethically sourced diamonds, these dazzling silver hoop earrings will add an instant touch of glamor to any outfit.

Emily Levine Milan Persephone Pearl Necklace ($58; catbirdnyc.com)

Pearls and pastel beaded daisies make this gorgeous necklace the perfect addition to any jewelry collection.

Fossil Stella Sport Multifunction Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch ($159; fossil.com)

A classic two-tone gold-and-silver watch never goes out of style. You can even have it engraved for an added personal touch.

Aurate Mini Letter Charm Pendant with White Diamonds ($560; auratenewyork.com)

A lustrous diamond initial necklace is sure to put a sparkle in their eyes as well as around their neck. Its mini letter charm pendant is adorned with glittering white diamonds and available in white gold, yellow gold or rose gold.

Mejuri Gemstone Ear Jacket Studs ($150; mejuri.com)

Featuring glistening pink topaz and garnet gemstones, these Mejuri earrings can be worn as ear jackets when fully assembled or as studs thanks to the removable earring post. No matter how your Valentine wears them, they’ll add shimmer and interest to any outfit.