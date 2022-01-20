CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Capital One is deepening the tie between its credit card products and travel. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the issuer announced that it’s adding both exclusive activities and a discount for card holders to use with social club Gravity Haus.

The new two-year partnership grants card holders of the Capital One Venture X, Capital One Venture and Capital One VentureOne credit cards a $300 discount toward an annual Gravity Haus membership, as well as exclusive access to outdoor adventure experiences.

According to Capital One, Gravity Haus is “a social club catered to modern adventurers that offers exclusive access for card holders to outdoor adventures, health and wellness amenities and community workspace.” In other words, it’s somewhat of a Soho House for lovers of snow and the outdoors.

The club has four locations of its own: Gravity Haus Breck in Breckenridge, Gravity Haus Vail, Gravity Haus Winter Park and Gravity Haus Truckee-Tahoe. Each of the locations has its own accommodations on property, and members of Gravity Haus are eligible to receive discounts on the property and with third-party companies such as Nunn Hydration, Eagles Nest Outfitters (ENO), Hydro Flask and others.

Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus has four different membership levels: Explorer ($45 per month), Weekender ($75 per month), Local ($105-$125 per month) and All-In ($175 per month). You can find the full list of benefits associated with each level of membership here. The $300 discount can be used toward any annual membership, though it’s worth noting that even the most basic level of membership won’t be completely covered by the new $300 discount.

The $300 discount is only available for first-time Gravity Haus members, meaning you can’t have had a membership to the club in the past. Additionally, if you’re interested in taking advantage of the new partnership, you must enroll first in order to get the discount.

In addition to the $300 discount, Capital One and Gravity Haus are offering card holders access to exclusive outdoor experiences, such as a freestyle and mogul ski clinic hosted by a professional skier in Winter Park, white-water rafting on the Arkansas River and more. A Gravity Haus membership is not required to participate in these experiences, though you must be a Venture X, Venture or VentureOne card holder.

While this is a relatively niche partnership, it could prove to be useful for some card holders who are avid outdoors people. If you frequent Colorado in the winter time and want to find a way to mix leisure with work, a Gravity Haus membership could prove valuable.

That said, the issuer has made clear in the past that it doesn’t intend to offer products where consumers have to keep track of all the benefits. For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express has added numerous one-off benefits that require both time and effort for card holders to truly maximize — something Capital One doesn’t want to replicate.

“Many people don’t want to pay $500 to $600 for a credit card,” Lauren Liss, managing vice president of premium products, rewards and partnerships at Capital One, told CNN Underscored last year. “Many don’t want to take the time to keep track of all the benefits.”

Even this new Gravity Haus benefit is a short-term perk lasting only through Jan. 19, 2024, rather than a permanent addition to the card. But if an outdoor activities club like Gravity Haus is of interest to you and you’re able to use the $300 discount to get a membership, this is a welcome development.