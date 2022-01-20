Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best budget earbuds, a discounted gear from Dick’s Sporting Goods and savings on the viral Amazon coat. All that and more below.

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket (starting at $89.50; amazon.com)

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon

The Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as “the Amazon coat.” This season, the coat — just one of many cult-favorite products found on Amazon — is still popular as ever (not to mention, a common sight on city streets), and right now, you can warm up with one of your very own at a discount, available for one day only.

The rarely on-sale coat is currently under $90 in five different colors, including neutral army green and black. The jacket hits at mid-thigh, and it features six pockets and a cozy down fill, perfect for staying warm on blustery winter days. Plus, be sure to check out other Orolay outerwear, also on sale for only one day at Amazon.

Anker Amazon

Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for one day only at Amazon, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger, power strip, cables and more, all for deeply discount prices.

EarFun Air ($40.37, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

EarFun Air Amazon

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the black EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 5% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

Dick's Sporting Goods Dick's Sporting Goods

Get your game on with Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Winter Clearance Event. This end-of-season sale includes up to 20% off already marked-down clothing and footwear, plus savings on all the gear you need for golf, team sports, hunting, fishing, running and outdoor adventures. And for those who prefer to sit on the sidelines, be sure to browse the fan shop for savings on items that support your favorite professional team.

Aurate Aurate

Look no further than Aurate for all your Valentine’s Day gifting needs. The elegant-yet-trendy jewelry brand has a wide range of gorgeous pieces that are sure to delight a loved one, and right now, you can save on all of it with 20% sitewide using code CNNVDAY. This exclusive, early-access sale is available to Underscored readers a week before everyone else, so you can beat the rush and pick out the bling of your choice while it’s still in stock.

More deals to shop

• Save up to 40% on Samsung Buds Live, a.k.a. some top-rated, great-sounding earbuds.

• Eddie Bauer’s End of Season Sale is the perfect time to round off the gaps in your winter outerwear and wardrobe.

• LifeStraw’s elegant pitcher filters your water and looks great on the table — and it’s just $47.96 on the brand’s website.

• Banish the winter blues with up to 31% off light therapy lamps on Amazon, today only.

• Champion’s 4250-watt, remote-start power generator lets you start and stop it from up to 80 feet away, and it’s half as loud as traditional ones. Save 42% on it at Woot! today.

• Birkenstock sandals are a classic, whether you wear them with jeans or socks for that normcore vibe. Right now, a ton are on sale for up to 30% off at Woot!.

• Looking to upgrade your tablet or find the perfect first one? This sleek and powerful Surface Pro X is $200 off right now at Best Buy.

• Keep your tush clean with up to $300 off bidets at The Home Depot.

• Easily dim the lights and take light from cool to warm via a handy app with this Philips Hue Starter Kit that’s down to just $59.99.

• There’s no such thing as too many bobby pins, and right now they’re just 99 cents for 48 brown ones from Goody on Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Moon Pod Moon Pod

Take your lounging out of this world with the Moon Pod, a zero-gravity, futuristic beanbag chair that feels akin to what we imagine floating on a cloud is like. Right now Moon Pod is taking 25% off its revolutionary seating sitewide. When we tried the Moon Pod for ourselves, we found the sitting experience to be utterly relaxing and, indeed, stress-reducing. It conforms to your body to provide maximum support, whether you’re upright or lying back — unlike a typical beanbag that just leaves you sunken into the floor. Not to mention, the Moon Pod’s bean-like shape and sleek, stretchy outer shell looks aesthetically pleasing in any space.

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair ($378.18, originally $492; amazon.com)

Steelcase Series 1 Steelcase

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $378.18 — more than $100 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen in months — in select colors, including neutral Licorice.

Skin Care at Target Target

If dry winter air is messing with your usual skin care routine, pick up some new products from Target right now. When you spend at least $25 on select skin care products, you’ll receive a $5 Target gift card to spend on a future purchase. With medicine cabinet staples like Vaseline, makeup removing wipes, Aveeno and Cerave lotions, sunscreen cleanser and more included in the promo, it’s easy for your purchase to meet that $25 minimum.

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($174.99, originally $249.99; target.com)

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum iRobot

If you’re curious about robot vacuums but not ready to put a ton of money down — or you have a living situation that doesn’t require a ton of maintenance — the 675 model is a great starting point at $75 off. It has a three-stage cleaning system that helps grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, and a brush that takes care of corners. Plus, it has special sensors that signal to the robot to clean high-traffic areas more thoroughly, meaning you get the deepest clean where it’s needed most.

Bed Bath & Beyond Kostikova/iStockphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto

If your New Year’s resolution is to get organized, Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest sale is for you. The Big Storage & Org Event features up to 25% off on storage solutions for every room in the house, from the kitchen to the closet. Prices start at just $2.25, so even the smallest organization projects are within reach.

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum ($599, originally $849.99; amazon.com)

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum Amazon

One of Roomba’s newest models, the iRobot Roomba j7+, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. For $599, you’ll get one of the most sophisticated robot vacuums out there, with the ability to avoid obstacles and empty itself. Setup is also incredibly easy, and when you finally do get it going, the j7+ comes equipped with smart mapping so it can get a sense of your home and clean it with precision.

Sony A90J 65-Inch Smart TV ($3,298, originally $3,799.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $500 off, the Sony A90J 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm Green Aluminum Case With Clover Sport Band ($439, originally $499; bestbuy.com)

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple

If you’ve had your eye on the new Apple Watch Series 7, you can save on the 41mm GPS + Cellular version right now on Amazon. This model is down to $439 — that’s $60 off the list price of $499. But don’t take your time here; this item is part of Best Buy’s four-day flash sale, and there’s no telling when it will sell out.

Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam ($129.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Razer Kiyo Pro Mike Andronico/CNN

Our pick for best high-end webcam, the Razer Kiyo Pro captures video at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. But what makes this camera really stand out is its advanced light sensor, which makes you look your best even when the lighting is less than optimal. You can get it now for $129.99, down from $199.99, on Amazon.

Yeti Yeti

Drink in some deals on several items from Yeti, the maker of our pick for best water bottle. Past Rambler styles are 25% off in certain styles (including the wine tumbler, mug and stackable cup) and various colors — it’s the sale for you if your goal is to stay hydrated in the new year. The drinkware is already selling out though, so shop soon.

Adidas Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off sale items during its newly extended New Year’s promo. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over.

Wild One Harness Walk Kit Wild One

Wild One makes some of the cutest pet toys and accessories around, and now you can show your pup (and your wallet) a little love with a discount on a range of the brand’s ultra-cute yet functional pet gear. The Sample Sale features up to 40% off some of Wild One’s bestsellers, including the Harness, Leash, Collar and loads of toys and treats. Just be sure to fetch your favorites soon, as inventory is limited.

Eero Pro 6 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System ($479, originally $599; amazon.com)

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System Amazon

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System. The highly rated system is down to $479, and it’s ideal for large spaces and big households, as it supports 75-plus devices over 6,000 square feet. Not to mention, Eero happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.