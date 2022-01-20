(CNN) Washington state is taking action to tackle an infestation of European green crabs after an exponential increase in the invasive species.

Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order on Wednesday that will allow the state's department of fish and wildlife to eradicate the crustacean or prevent it from permanently establishing itself.

The increase in the number of European green crabs had been seen within the Lummi Nation's Sea Pond and outer coast areas.

The state said in a statement that if the crab becomes permanently established, "it will particularly harm endangered species, impact resources that are part of the cultural identity of the tribes and native peoples, and affect small businesses."

native to the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, the European green crab is considered a "globally-damaging invasive species" that is able to survive in a wide range of water temperatures and has become established in many temperate coastal zones around the world, according to the emergency proclamation.