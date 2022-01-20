Nairobi, Kenya Suckled by their mother Bora and guarded by a watchful male, rare new-born twin baby elephants ingested nourishment that conservationists hope will enable them to survive a perilous start to life in a Kenyan safari park.

As yet unnamed, the pair were born this week in the Samburu National Reserve, becoming only the second set of twin calves ever encountered by local charity Save the Elephants.

"Twins form around only 1% of births. Quite often the mothers don't have enough milk to support two calves," the charity's founder, Iain Douglas-Hamilton, said on Thursday.

The rare twin elephants are yet to be named.

The last time Save the Elephants saw elephant twins was in 2006.

"Sadly both calves died shortly after birth," Douglas-Hamilton said. "The next few days will be touch and go for the new twins but we all have our fingers crossed for their survival."

