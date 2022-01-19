Texas wildfire forces residents to evacuate as dozens of firefighters are deployed

(CNN) A prescribed fire in Central Texas apparently "got out of its boundaries" Tuesday and swelled to hundreds of acres, forcing some residents to evacuate, local officials said.

The Rolling Pines Fire in Bastrop County was sparked Tuesday morning and grew to 500 acres and 10% containment as of Tuesday night, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire was burning along Power Plant Road and Highway 21, officials said.

Officials issued evacuation orders for multiple areas surrounding the blaze, though some residents were later allowed to return to their homes. It's unclear how many people were asked to evacuate the area.

"Fire behavior has greatly reduced over the last few hours, allowing for firefighters to use direct attack tactics to create containment line," the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said in a Tuesday night update. "Our tactical objectives for night shift include continued structure protection and constructing containment line using heavy equipment."

Bastrop County is located about 30 miles southeast of Austin.