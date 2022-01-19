Two broadcasters terminated after calling female high school athletes overweight and laughing about it

(CNN) Two broadcasters in Maine have been terminated, according to a statement posted on the WHOU Facebook page, after calling female high school basketball players overweight and laughing about it.

Radio station owner Fred Grant told CNN the two broadcasters involved are Jim Carter and Steve Shaw.

WHOU is a local radio station located in Houlton, which borders New Brunswick, Canada, in eastern Maine. The broadcast "happened on our video streaming service WHOU.live, not on our radio station WHOU 100.1 FM," Grant told CNN.

In a clip shared on social media, one of the men can be heard saying there are "two girls out here extremely overweight, awful." Additional comments were made by the other broadcaster who said "how come you don't get uniforms that fit the girls," followed by laughing.

In the statement, Grant apologizes and calls the comments "inappropriate" and "blatantly wrong." He said the station believes students should have pride no matter what the outcome of their games, and that the station embraces athletes' resilience.

Read More