Florida health official sent an email calling out his unvaccinated colleagues. He's now on administrative leave

(CNN) The top official for Florida's Department of Health in the Orlando area has been placed on administrative leave after he sent an email expressing his frustration at the low vaccination rate among his colleagues.

The email on January 4 by Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, has also led to an investigation to determine if any laws were broken, according to Weesam Khoury, communications director at the Florida Department of Health.

In the email that cited the low numbers of vaccinated employees, Pino wrote he had "a hard time understanding how can we be in public health and not practice it!"

"The reasons can be many, but so many of us?" read the message, which was released by the Florida Department of Health.

"I am sorry, but at this point in the absence of reasonable and real reasons, it is irresponsible no (sic) to be vaccinated," he wrote.