Missouri highway patrol blasts out 'Batman' cell phone alert by mistake

(CNN) The Joker is not on the rampage in Missouri, but it looks like authorities there are ready for the "Batman" villain.

A purple and green Dodge was featured in the 1989 film, "Batman."

An emergency alert mistakenly sent to mobile devices Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol asked residents of Gotham City to be on the lookout for a purple/green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT. The sedan, with license plate "UKIDME," sounds a lot like the cars used by the Joker's goons in the 1989 Batman movie

It turns out there is no Gotham City in Missouri, and the message was sent in error during a test -- apparently by someone with an impressive knowledge of the vehicles used in the movie that pits characters played by Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson.

"This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT," the law enforcement agency soon posted on social media . Similar errors by other public agencies sometimes have sparked real concern -- and also gotten corrected quickly.

This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT. pic.twitter.com/VZMfEHI28c — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 18, 2022

Missouri's Highway Patrol had been conducting "a routine test of Missouri's Blue Alert system" when the message was sent to wireless devices around the state, the agency said in a news release.