Times Square subway victim Michelle Alyssa Go remembered as a 'compassionate soul'

(CNN) Michelle Alyssa Go, who was pushed to the her death in front of a Times Square subway train, is remembered as a compassionate woman who volunteered her time to help those less fortunate than her.

Go, 40, worked in mergers and acquisitions for the multimillion-dollar financial firm Deloitte Services LP and spent time helping women and children in at-risk communities as well the homeless.

Simon Martial, 61, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death, which shocked residents of a city that has seen crime rising during the pandemic and renewed calls for politicians to address a burgeoning homeless crisis.

"We are in a state of shock and grieving the loss of our daughter, sistesr, and friend," Go's family said in a statement Tuesday night, when hundreds of people poured onto Times Square for a candlelight vigil.

Philip Lai, left, of South San Francisco, at a candlelight vigil for Michelle Alyssa Go at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco.

"We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died," the family added. "She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others. Her life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence, and we pray that she gets the justice she deserves."

Read More