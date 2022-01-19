Memphis police officer ambushed and shot outside of his home, investigators say

(CNN) A Memphis police officer is recovering after being ambushed and shot outside of his home, investigators say.

The officer was leaving his Olive Branch, Mississippi, home in his personal car to head to work Monday morning when he was blocked in his driveway by the suspect, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office. Olive Branch is about 26 miles southeast of Memphis.

Shots were fired, and the officer pulled back up to his driveway, drove through his side yard and continued partially into his neighbor's backyard, sheriff's office spokesperson Tish Clark told CNN in an emailed statement.

"The victim jumped out of his vehicle and ran toward the woods behind his home," Clark said.

The officer was shot once and has been released from the hospital.

