Lusia Harris, the only woman ever officially drafted by an NBA team, has died

(CNN) Lusia "Lucy" Harris, a star in women's collegiate basketball during the 1970s and the first and only woman ever to be officially drafted by an NBA team, died Tuesday, according to a statement from her family as well as Delta State University. She was 66.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that our angel, matriarch, sister, mother, grandmother, Olympic medalist, The Queen of Basketball, Lusia Harris has passed away unexpectedly today in Mississippi," the statement said.

Harris led Delta State to three consecutive Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) national championships from 1975-1977.

Lusia Harris playing in a Delta State game against LSU in 1977

While at Delta State, women's basketball was introduced to the Olympics in 1976. Harris was selected to the team and had the distinction of being the first woman to score a basket in the competition's first game. The US won the silver medal that year.

After her collegiate career, the NBA's New Orleans Jazz, which began play in 1974 and would later move to Utah, selected her in the seventh round of the 1977 NBA draft.

