Man accused of fatally attacking Los Angeles nurse charged with murder, DA's office says

(CNN) The man accused of killing a longtime nurse while at a bus stop was officially charged with one count of murder Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Kerry Bell, 48, allegedly attacked Sandra Shells, 70, last Thursday while Shells was on her way to work in the LA County+USC Medical Center emergency department, police said. The DA's office said Bell struck Shells, who fell backward and hit her head on the ground. She was taken to the emergency room where she worked and died of her injuries days later.

"Sandra Shells unselfishly dedicated her life to caring for others in their time of need," said District Attorney George Gascón in a news release. "To lose such a valuable member of our community is tragic and my office will hold accountable the person responsible for her death."

CNN was not immediately able to find out if Bell has legal representation. He is scheduled for an arraignment February 9.

Shells worked at the medical center for 38 years, the hospital said Monday. An early morning vigil was held for Shells Wednesday at the bus stop.

