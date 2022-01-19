Marine charged after tactical vehicle crash kills 2, injures 17 near Camp Lejeune

(CNN) A US Marine is facing charges after a military tactical vehicle he was driving overturned near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina on Wednesday, killing two service members and injuring 17 others, officials said.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of US 17 and Highway 210 in Jacksonville, the state highway patrol said.

The vehicle was attempting to make a right turn at the intersection when it overturned into the median, throwing 17 passengers out of the vehicle, a statement from the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

"A second military vehicle being operated behind the initial vehicle was unable to come to a stop and struck one of the ejected passengers," the statement said.

All those involved in the accident were active-duty service members with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, a statement from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group said.

