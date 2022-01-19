Enes Kanter Freedom is prepared to visit China, but only if he can see 'the real China'

(CNN) NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom says he would accept a visit to China -- as long as he gets to see "the real China," rather than "propaganda."

On Monday, at a press conference in Beijing , former NBA player Yao Ming had been asked about Freedom's recent activism. Yao, now president of the state-affiliated Chinese Basketball Association, responded: "If there is an opportunity, I would like to invite him to visit China ...Then he may have a more comprehensive understanding of us."

Freedom -- the Boston Celtics center who officially changed his last name in November -- is outspoken about human rights and has used his social media presence to criticize China's treatment of the Uyghur community, among a number of other social issues.

The US State Department estimates as many as two million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have been detained in internment camps in Xinjiang province since 2017, although China has repeatedly denied accusations of human rights abuses.

"I want to say thank you to Mr. Yao Ming ... I actually do want to go to China and see everything with my own eyes," Freedom told CNN's John Berman on New Day. "But on this trip, I want to ask Mr. Yao Ming, will I be able to visit labor camps?"

