(CNN) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't the anonymous T-Rex skull buyer.

In October 2020, a 39-foot T-Rex fossil -- nicknamed "Stan" in acknowledgement of its discoverer Stan Sacrison who excavated the remains in 1992 -- was sold to an anonymous buyer at a Christie's live auction for a $31,847,500 fee, according to the National Geographic.

On Monday, Johnson was spotted with a giant T-Rex skull in his home office during his virtual appearance on "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli."

Co-host Eli Manning pointed out the dinosaur.

"I got a T-Rex skull, yes," Johnson laughed. "That's 'Stan.' So as a matter of fact 'Stan' is the most complete T-Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist -- a young paleontologist -- and his name was Stan, so this T-Rex head was named after him. Pretty cool and badass isn't it?"

Read More