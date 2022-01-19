Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and author of the book "OK Boomer, Let's Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely her own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) In big cities across the United States, fears about crime have citizens up in arms. They've been an animating force in recent mayoral elections.

When it comes to our current crime trends, two things are true: Deadly violence isn't as pervasive as it was 20 years ago, but homicide numbers are rising in many major American cities.

We should not collectively live in fear of deadly violence -- and we shouldn't wait to hit all-time crime highs before we act. But to decrease rates of violent crime, we have to do more than simply police. (And for the record, no, the "defund the police" movement is not behind rising crime rates. For all the inflamed rhetoric, most police forces were not actually defunded .) We need better gun laws, a more equal society, and certainly better social services for those who are struggling.