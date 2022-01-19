Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and author of the book "OK Boomer, Let's Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely her own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
(CNN)In big cities across the United States, fears about crime have citizens up in arms. They've been an animating force in recent mayoral elections.
In New York, where new mayor Eric Adams ran on a platform of public safety, the recent subway killing of Michelle Alyssa Go has further galvanized the city and stoked many New Yorkers' deepest anxieties. In Los Angeles, homicides were up 12% in 2021, forcing Mayor Eric Garcetti to answer some tough questions -- and declare that "Los Angeles is not alone in this trend." Just last week, a 70-year-old nurse was attacked at an L.A. bus stop, and later died from her injuries.
However, contrary to fearmongering from politicians and press, American cities are not experiencing record crime rates. Crime rates, including national homicide rates, remain well below where they were in the 1980s and 1990s, according to FBI data. But that's a very low bar. The United States was already an exceptionally violent and deadly place for a wealthy, developed country, largely thanks to extremely lax gun laws that are one reason our violent death rate is many times higher than that of our economic peers. And it's true that homicide rates are increasing at a stunning rate, even if property crimes are less common than they once were -- and some cities, from Philadelphia to Tucson, Arizona -- did see record homicide rates last year.
When it comes to our current crime trends, two things are true: Deadly violence isn't as pervasive as it was 20 years ago, but homicide numbers are rising in many major American cities.
We should not collectively live in fear of deadly violence -- and we shouldn't wait to hit all-time crime highs before we act. But to decrease rates of violent crime, we have to do more than simply police. (And for the record, no, the "defund the police" movement is not behind rising crime rates. For all the inflamed rhetoric, most police forces were not actually defunded.) We need better gun laws, a more equal society, and certainly better social services for those who are struggling.
One thing that is clear from the data is that guns drive American violence. The uptick in homicides during the pandemic, for example, might not be about a lack of policing so much as about the fact that more people are carrying guns around. But many of the same conservatives who fret about violent crime and critiques of American policing refuse to budge on the one policy that has been