The world's smallest leopard is clinging to life in the mountains of Oman

By Thomas Page, CNN

Updated 9:58 PM ET, Wed January 19, 2022

An Arabian leopard photographed in Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve in southern Oman. These elusive creatures are rarely seen in the flesh, but conservationists monitor them via camera traps.
Photos: Remote cameras document Oman's rare Arabian leopards
An Arabian leopard photographed in Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve in southern Oman. These elusive creatures are rarely seen in the flesh, but conservationists monitor them via camera traps.
The Arabian leopard is one of eight leopard subspecies and once lived across the Arabian Peninsula. But today its range is limited to isolated pockets, with the largest wild populations in Oman and Yemen. It is thought there are fewer than 200 adults left living in the wild.
The leopard subspecies has its largest population in Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve (pictured) in Dhofar, southern Oman. Around 20 to 30 adults live inside the 4,500 square kilometer (1,737 square mile) protected area. The population here is considered relatively stable, according to local conservationist Hadi Al Hikmani.
An Arabian leopard photographed in Jamal Qamar, another mountainous area in Dhofar.
Killing a leopard or its prey species (such as the Arabian gazelle) has been illegal in Oman since 1976 and is punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine.
Al Hikmani says policy and education programs have changed local opinions towards the Arabian leopard. Historically, the animal was killed by pastoralists for preying on livestock. Today, a compensation program is in place to prevent retribution killings.
A pair of Arabian leopards photographed in Jabal Samhan. Oman has a known breeding population, but data in other countries is limited. In Saudi Arabia and Israel, for example, the Arabian leopard has not been seen in the wild for some years.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the Arabian leopard as critically endangered and is currently reassessing its population and range.
Though populations are currently isolated from one another around the Arabian Peninsula, there is some evidence in Oman that the Arabian leopard is returning to its historic range. It has been spotted in new areas of Dhofar in recent years.
This story was identified by Call to Earth guest editor Erika Cuéllar. She is a biologist and conservationist, and a Rolex Award Laureate.

(CNN)High up in the Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve, the world's smallest big cat stands at a precipice.

The mountainous reserve in Dhofar, southern Oman, is a world away from the nearby city of Salalah, which looks out over the Arabian Sea. Every year, far below, the coastal desert goes through a spectacular transformation, turning green in the summer monsoon and filling with temporary lakes, rivers and waterfalls. But the phenomenon doesn't touch these elevations. Up on Jabal Samhan it's arid and hostile, and it's here the Arabian leopard calls home.
Of the world's eight leopard subspecies, the Arabian leopard is among the rarest, and it's thought fewer than 200 adults live in the wild, says Urs Breitenmoser, co-chair of the Cat Specialist Group at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). However, that figure is uncertain -- data is hard to come by for this elusive creature, more often viewed through a camera trap than with the naked eye.
    The leopard once lived across the Arabian Peninsula, but today the IUCN lists only Oman, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and possibly Israel as its range -- and there have been no recent sightings in either Saudi Arabia or Israel. Human-wildlife conflict, the hunting of its prey species and habitat loss are all factors in the Arabian leopard's precipitous decline.
      The big cat is vulnerable to extinction, but dedicated conservationists are working to ensure it doesn't share the fate of the lion and the cheetah in the region, and continues to have a future.
        The Arabian leopard's last stronghold

        Oman is thought to have the largest population of Arabian leopards and Dhofar is home to around 50 adults living in the mountain ranges of Jabal Samhan, Jabal Qara and Jabal Qamar, according to Hadi Al Hikmani, manager of environmental affairs at the Office for the Conservation of the Environment in Salalah, part of the Environment Authority. The largest single population comprises 20 to 30 adults inside the 4,500 square kilometer (1,737 square mile) Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve, he says.
          Stunning underwater scene crowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 winner