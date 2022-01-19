The world's smallest leopard is clinging to life in the mountains of Oman

This story was identified by Call to Earth guest editor Erika Cuéllar. She is a biologist and conservationist, and a Rolex Award Laureate.
(CNN)High up in the Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve, the world's smallest big cat stands at a precipice.
The mountainous reserve in Dhofar, southern Oman, is a world away from the nearby city of Salalah, which looks out over the Arabian Sea. Every year, far below, the coastal desert goes through a spectacular transformation, turning green in the summer monsoon and filling with temporary lakes, rivers and waterfalls. But the phenomenon doesn't touch these elevations. Up on Jabal Samhan it's arid and hostile, and it's here the Arabian leopard calls home.
Of the world's eight leopard subspecies, the Arabian leopard is among the rarest, and it's thought fewer than 200 adults live in the wild, says Urs Breitenmoser, co-chair of the Cat Specialist Group at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). However, that figure is uncertain -- data is hard to come by for this elusive creature, more often viewed through a camera trap than with the naked eye.
The leopard once lived across the Arabian Peninsula, but today the IUCN lists only Oman, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and possibly Israel as its range -- and there have been no recent sightings in either Saudi Arabia or Israel. Human-wildlife conflict, the hunting of its prey species and habitat loss are all factors in the Arabian leopard's precipitous decline.
The big cat is vulnerable to extinction, but dedicated conservationists are working to ensure it doesn't share the fate of the lion and the cheetah in the region, and continues to have a future.
The Arabian leopard's last stronghold
Oman is thought to have the largest population of Arabian leopards and Dhofar is home to around 50 adults living in the mountain ranges of Jabal Samhan, Jabal Qara and Jabal Qamar, according to Hadi Al Hikmani, manager of environmental affairs at the Office for the Conservation of the Environment in Salalah, part of the Environment Authority. The largest single population comprises 20 to 30 adults inside the 4,500 square kilometer (1,737 square mile) Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve, he says.