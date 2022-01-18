Wolf Moon: Stunning images show the first full moon of 2022 in all its glory

(CNN) The first full moon of the year lit up the night sky on Monday, and photographers captured its splendor.

A cable car passes in front of the moon as it crosses the River Thames in London on Monday, January 17.

Besides the wolf moon, January's full moon is known by a number of names, including the Old Moon and Ice Moon.

The full moon sets behind Monte Prena in Gran Sasso d'Italia National Park on January 17.

Hindus refer to it as Shakambhari Purnima, which marks the last day of Shakambari Navratri, an eight-day holiday honoring the goddess Shakambhari. People in India often bathe in holy waters during this time, NASA said.

Assiniboine people who live in the Northern Great Plains in the United States call this the center moon because it is around the middle of winter, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac

The full moon rises in the residential area of Eindhoven in the Netherlands on January 17.

