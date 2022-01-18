(CNN) Stevie Wonder has joined the push for voting rights bills with an open message for senators.

"Any senator who cannot support the protection of voting rights in the United States of America cannot say they support the Constitution. Stop the hypocrisy, cut the bull-tish," the award-winning performer said in a video message posted on his YouTube channel.

"If you care and support our rights, do the hard work. You can't please everybody but you can protect all of us and to keep it all the way real: The filibuster is not working for democracy, why won't you?" he added.

But Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who have long expressed opposition to changing filibuster rules -- necessary to get the bills over the finish line -- remain unmoved.

